Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

