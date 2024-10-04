DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.59, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DoorDash by 36.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

