Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $20,676.29 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $20,676.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,273 shares in the company, valued at $101,564,824.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DORM. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

