Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter worth $513,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,011,268 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,206,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

