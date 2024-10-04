Energy Fuels (UUUU) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Energy Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million $99.86 million -79.86 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.33 billion $273.83 million 4.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 249 1135 1524 17 2.45

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 53.55%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Fuels peers beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.