EPR Properties’ (EPR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in EPR Properties by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.