Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.4 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $835.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,039.00 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $285,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

