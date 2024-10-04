Evercore ISI Boosts Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target to $160.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $130.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $706.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $6,712,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

