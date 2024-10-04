Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $122.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

