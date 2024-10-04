Financial Comparison: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83 ASE Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 1.65% 7.86% 2.00% ASE Technology 5.38% 9.90% 4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and ASE Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $111.76 billion 0.01 $485.56 million $6.41 4.07 ASE Technology $587.79 billion 0.04 $1.16 billion $0.46 21.10

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JinkoSolar pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JinkoSolar pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JinkoSolar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ASE Technology beats JinkoSolar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

