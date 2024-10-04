Global X Russell 2000 ETF (RSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Global X Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:RSSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3015 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72. Global X Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.14.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.