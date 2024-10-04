Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 36,671 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $568.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on GDOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.