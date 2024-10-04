Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Isabel Liu Buys 28,591 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 28,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £14,867.32 ($19,886.73).

GRID opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £302.74 million, a PE ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.26. Gresham House Energy Storage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.90 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.40 ($1.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.22.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

