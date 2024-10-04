Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

HLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLN opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,202,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 13,646.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

