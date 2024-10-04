HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $31,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,342 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.