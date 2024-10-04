HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 430.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.88. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

