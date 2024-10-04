Head to Head Comparison: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $299.88 million 7.16 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -144.88 mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvePoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

