Head to Head Review: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) & Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastech Digital and Ryvyl”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $190.19 million 0.59 -$7.14 million ($0.65) -14.94 Ryvyl $68.40 million 0.13 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.16

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital -2.10% 4.53% 3.52% Ryvyl -70.05% -235.63% -13.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastech Digital and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.3, suggesting that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Ryvyl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

