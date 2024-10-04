Insider Buying: enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

enGene Price Performance

ENGN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of enGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth $10,441,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

