Insider Selling: Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Sells 63,355 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

