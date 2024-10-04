Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $1,101,750.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.35, for a total value of $1,101,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,924,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $238.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

