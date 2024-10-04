Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 7,361 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FNKO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Funko by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 654,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

