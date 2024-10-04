Insider Selling: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Free Report) insider Leon Hoare sold 100,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.80), for a total transaction of A$260,800.00 ($179,862.07).

PolyNovo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

About PolyNovo

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

