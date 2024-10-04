Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Get Insulet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $229.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $243.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.