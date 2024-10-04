IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.