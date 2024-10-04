James H. Thompson Sells 8,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

