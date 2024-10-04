John F. Sorte Sells 1,670 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTN opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

