JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $141.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 423,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

