JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $118.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMC. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OMC opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.