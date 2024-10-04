Khozema Shipchandler Sells 11,073 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $611,940.02.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

