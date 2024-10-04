Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

KXS opened at C$158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$172.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.23.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 4.237851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau purchased 2,800 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. In other news, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total transaction of C$667,584.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

