Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

