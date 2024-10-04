Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $47.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.8 %
Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.38.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kulicke and Soffa Industries
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.