Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.9 %

LINC stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,603.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

