LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $46.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.