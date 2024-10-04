Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.25 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

