Michael J. Katz Sells 3,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $209.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 99,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,601,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

