Michael Willingham Masters Sells 94,553 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $50,113.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Willingham Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Willingham Masters sold 71,368 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $45,675.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Venus Concept last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

