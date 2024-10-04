Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $203,720.00.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.34 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

