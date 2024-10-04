MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Upgraded at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIRA. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

