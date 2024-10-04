MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,168,810. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Shares of MDB opened at $253.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.54. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

