National Bank Financial Upgrades Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRN. Eight Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 28.49. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

