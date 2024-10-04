Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

