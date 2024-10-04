Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.33.

NKTR opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.09% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. The company had revenue of $23.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

