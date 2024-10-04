Novartis AG to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NVS opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.