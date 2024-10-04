Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

About Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

