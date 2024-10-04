Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells $905,962.98 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 129,009 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

