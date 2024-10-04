Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.28.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $109.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth $9,522,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

