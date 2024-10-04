Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Organovo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
