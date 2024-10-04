Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.
Several other analysts have also commented on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %
OR stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.03.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $15,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
