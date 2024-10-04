Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.339 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OVS opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35.
About Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF
